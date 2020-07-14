Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil claim via video conference

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) The Al Dhafra Court of First Instance of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has through the remote trial system considered a civil claim by one of its parties in Saudi Arabia, for damages incurred in a car accident.

Both sides of the litigation submitted their documents to the Cases Preparation Office, and then testified before the competent judge who issued a judicial ruling obliging the causative person to compensate the victim.

This trial is the first initiative in which the court exceeds the UAE geographical borders to hear a civil lawsuit using the video communication technology and to communicate with its parties inside and outside the country through modern technological means at various stages of litigation, starting from the case registration, case preparation and consideration, until the issuance of the judicial judgment and following-up on its enforcement mechanisms to ensure that the rights are fulfilled by their respective owners in record time.

This procedure comes in line with the directives of H.H. Shaikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of ADJD, to work continuously to modernise and keep pace with the digital transformation to contribute effectively to the realisation of Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 by enhancing the efficiency of litigation and achieve a comprehensive judicial system. Moreover, to continue development efforts to provide a package of digital services to complete judicial processes remotely.

ADJD provides an integrated system for the completion of various judicial processes electronically while providing a system of remote trial hearings by 100 percent for litigants and the possibility of the presence of the case parties, in accordance with the legislation and procedures established, as part of the digital transformation initiatives that ensure the sustainability and quality of the work.