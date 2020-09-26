UrduPoint.com
Al Dhafra Festival 2020 To Be Held Under Strict Safety Measures

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) The 14th edition of Al Dhafra Festival, the greatest celebration of Bedouin lifestyle, will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, from 5th November 2020 to 29th January 2021 in Medinat Zayed, Dhafra Region, said the organisers the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee in Abu Dhabi.

The committee affirmed that all preventive and precautionary measures against COVID-19 will be in place for the safety and well-being of participants and guests.

Major General Fares Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Committee, said the traditional, folkloric and handicraft events at the festival reflect the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in preserving the country's culture, heritage and identity.

Eisa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the committee, noted that at the heart of this year's exceptional edition are the Mazayna (competition) camel beauty contests that focus on the purebred camels from the Asayel (pedigree) and Majaheem (dark-skinned) lineages, falconry contests, the 2500 metre Arabian saluki race, purebred Arabian horse race, sheep beauty contest, and shooting competition.

This year's festival will not organise the traditional souq and its associated events to ensure the health of the public, he explained.

Speaking about precautionary measures, he said race tracks and competition sites will be sanitised daily while festival staff, juries and participants must present a negative COVID-19 test, wear face mask and gloves, maintain social distancing.

