Al Dhafra Festival kicks off December 9

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) Inspired by Emirati culture and local heritage, the 13th edition of Al Dhafra Festival 2019 will kick off on December 9th under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The festival features an impressive line-up of events including, camel auctions, camel races, the traditional market, the dates competition, poetry, photography, folk music, the falcon competition saluki and horse races as well as other traditional activities.

This was announced at a news conference held by the event's organising committee this morning in Abu Dhabi.

On behalf of Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee, Eisa Saif Al Mazrouei, the Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee delivered a speech during the press conference where he highlighted the continuing support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the close follow-up by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region of the projects carried out to preserve the UAE’s traditional cultural heritage.