Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship Attracts 448 Competitors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2023 | 08:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2023) The finale of the Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for Men and Women, taking place on Al Mughirah beach in Al Dhafra city, has attracted 448 participants, 378 men and 61 women.
The championship, open to UAE nationals, residents and visitors, concludes tomorrow.
Promoting the cultural and maritime heritage of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, the Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship tests competitors’ skills in men’s and women’s categories and includes festival and tourism activities.
The Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi is organising the event as part of the Kingfish Fishing Season in Abu Dhabi.
Organisers said 20 prizes, worth more than AED920,000, have been allocated for men’s and women’s categories in the three-day championship.


The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday.
The championship aims to introduce the public to the coastlines and islands in the Al Dhafra region and offer traditional fishing enthusiasts the opportunity to engage in their favourite sport.

It also seeks to revive fishing as a hobby and promote the spirit of healthy competition while preserving marine life sustainability by regulating kingfish fishing and using traditional fishing methods derived from the UAE’s heritage.
The first and second rounds of the championship saw the participation of 779 contestants, including 718 men and 61 women.

