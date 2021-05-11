Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and women to kick off Friday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) AL DHAFRA - ABU DHABI, 11th May 2021 (WAM) - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi announced the launch of Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for Men and Women, which will take place from 14 to 16 May at Dhafra port in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for Men and Women is a direct embodiment of the directives of our wise leadership to develop marine heritage activities that reflect the strong bond with the sea in the conscience of the people of the UAE. The championship promotes fishing as part of our heritage in the UAE, and encourages members of society to engage in this activity," said Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander in Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee.

Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei went on to express great appreciation for the invaluable support and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in the Dhafra Region, of activities and events that contribute to developing the Dhafra Region, reflecting His Highness' keenness to protect and preserve the heritage of our forefathers for generations to come, and to embed the values of endurance, patience, cooperation and self-reliance.

He affirmed that the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi creates and develops maritime competitions to safeguard our forefather's heritage and portray scenes of the past for the community at large. By organizing these championships, the Committee hopes to support the efforts of our wise leadership towards civilized interaction with cultural and heritage activities and events aimed at preserving UAE heritage and strengthening the values of originality and authenticity. It also aims to shed light on the Dhafra Region and position it as a rich and diverse tourist destination that hosts many heritage and sports festivals for visitors who love UAE heritage and for adventurous sports lovers.

Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander in Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee, also expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to all festival sponsors and supporters, at the forefront of which is the Ruler's Representative Court, Al Dhafra Region, and the festival's strategic partner Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and festival sponsor Delma Marine, and the support provided by the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, Baynounah tv, and everyone who contributed to achieving the vision of the wise leadership in relation to the preservation and revival of popular UAE heritage.

Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Committee Vice Chairman, said that the organizing committee allocated 20 high value awards for both the men's and the women's categories, with a total value of AED1,240,000; 10 prizes for men worth AED620,000 each and 10 prizes for women also worth AED620,000 each. First-place winner in each category will receive AED200,000, second place will receive AED100,000, and third place will receive AED75,000. Prizes will be given up to the tenth place.

The Committee Vice-Chairman also confirmed that the championship organizers will be implementing all precautionary and preventive measures for the duration of the championship, in coordination with the concerned authorities to prevent the spread of the Corona virus, and to protect all participants and workers in light of the exceptional circumstances and challenges we all face because of Covid-19.

For his part, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Planning and Projects Department of the Committee, said that the championship aims to introduce the coasts and islands of the Dhafra Region to the public. The championship also aims to create an opportunity for traditional sport fishing amateurs to participate in these championships, to encourage the spirit of honest competition amongst them, and to revive fishing as a hobby, whilst contributing to maritime safety, regulating kingfish hunting, and preserving traditional competitions which reflect the UAE heritage.

Obaid Al Mazrouei mentioned that registration for Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship is open until the last day of the tournament (16 May), and can be done online via the championship website (www.kingfish.aldhafrafestival.com) where participants can obtain their registration numbers In Ramadan, right after Iftar (from 8 PM to 1 AM) and during competition (8 AM to 6 PM). He added that the launch of the championship was specifically set to coincide with Eid Al-Fitr holidays to allow for the largest number of participants.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the only fishing method allowed at the championship is with a mandrake / scraping / with a hook or a traditional thread, and fishing by the method of weaving of all kinds is not allowed (hayla, brassim, nylon, marine pistol, manhla or poi and all other means). Fish caught should be taken for weighing at the Committee's office on site, between 8am and 6pm.

Al Mazrouei stated the championship shall adhere strictly to security and safety conditions in line with the country's laws and regulations (Abu Dhabi Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority and the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi). Championship terms and conditions include shooting a video of the contestant's action – starting with catching the fish and ending with taking its weight (minimum fish weight is 25kg for men and 15kg for women).

The video must be clear, uncut, and taken from inside the boat only. The boat's circumference must be shown without using camera zoom. Interrupted videos and videos not focusing on the fish, shall be disqualified. Videos must be uploaded to Instagram with contestant's name, date and time, and hashtag #ourheritage. Videos should also be sent via WhatsApp, or handed over to the Committee office at the festival site on USB or any other suitable format.

Al Mazrouei added that it is necessary during the filming process to show the contestant's sticker with their number, full name, date and time, and a 360 shot before loading the fish to the boat. Also important is shooting the scales at zero before the weigh-in and showing the full fish before weighing. Any videos that do not comply with the video terms and conditions shall be disqualified.

