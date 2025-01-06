Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, and Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club have announced the Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship will take place from January 10 to 12 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region. The competition will be launched from three main locations: Al Marfa, Abu Dhabi Corniche, and Dalma Island.

Promoting the cultural and maritime heritage of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, the Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship tests competitors’ skills in men’s and women’s categories, and includes festival and tourism activities.

Details of the championship were revealed today during a press conference held at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, attended by several sports leaders, as well as representatives from organising, sponsoring, and supporting entities.

The championship will feature broad participation from both professional and amateur fishermen in the men's and women's categories. Participants will compete for a total prize pool of AED1,168,000, distributed among the top 60 positions, in addition to daily prizes aimed at motivating participants and enhancing competition.