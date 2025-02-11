Al Dhafra Maritime Festival celebrates UAE’s maritime heritage

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the 16th edition of the Al Dhafra Maritime Festival is set to take place from 14th to 23rd February 2025 on the coast of Al Mugheirah, Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club, the festival is dedicated to celebrating the UAE’s maritime heritage, reinforcing national identity, and safeguarding Emirati cultural traditions. It aims to engage both local communities and tourists by showcasing the customs and traditions associated with the sea through a dynamic series of traditional maritime and beach competitions, alongside entertaining, educational, and heritage-inspired activities.

The festival presents a line-up of maritime and beach competitions, including the Marwah Dhow sailing race (43ft), Al Dhafra maritime rowing race (40ft), Tafrees (pole boat) traditional race, kitesurfing competitions, Al Mugheirah traditional rowing race, Salaha sailing race (Banoosh boats), Al Dhafra Regatta, stand-up paddleboarding, and the Jananah dhow sailing race (22ft).

Beyond the water-based events, the festival also offers a range of land-based competitions, such as carrom and dominoes tournaments, a cycling race, a running race, beach soccer, and beach volleyball.

Visitors can also experience the thrill of traditional Emirati games, including Al Mtareh, Al Dahrouy, Al Sha', and Karabi, offering a glimpse into the region’s cultural heritage.

The festival’s Traditional Market features a variety of stalls showcasing a selection of local and Gulf heritage products. The market also hosts engaging activities at the Noukhatha House and the Children’s Village, as well as folk fashion shows, cooking competitions, and other interactive activities, ensuring entertainment for all age groups.

The main stage will host a range of daily competitions and diverse activities, complemented by special performances of traditional arts, musical concerts, and horse shows. These elements enhance the festival’s distinctive appeal, making it a top destination for enthusiasts of heritage and traditional races.

The Al Dhafra Maritime Festival serves as a platform for promoting Emirati heritage and reinforcing national identity through events that bridge the past and present, fostering communication among community members. Participants and visitors from various nationalities come together to celebrate Emirati maritime heritage, explore UAE’s seafaring history, and engage in experiences that highlight the essence of traditional Emirati coastal life.