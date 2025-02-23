Al Dhafra Maritime Festival Crowns Winners Of Maritime Competitions
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, crowned winners of the maritime and beach competitions, held on Saturday as part of the 16th Al Dhafra Maritime Festival.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club, the festival is dedicated to celebrating the UAE’s maritime heritage, reinforcing national identity, and safeguarding Emirati cultural traditions.
It aims to engage both local communities and tourists by showcasing the customs and traditions associated with the sea through a dynamic series of traditional maritime and beach competitions, alongside entertaining, educational, and heritage-inspired activities.
The festival presented a line-up of maritime and beach competitions, including the Marwah Dhow sailing race (43ft), Al Dhafra maritime rowing race (40ft), Tafrees (pole boat) traditional race, kitesurfing competitions, Al Mugheirah traditional rowing race, Salaha sailing race (Banoosh boats), Al Dhafra Regatta, stand-up paddleboarding, and the Jananah dhow sailing race (22ft).
