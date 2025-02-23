Open Menu

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival Crowns Winners Of Maritime Competitions

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, crowned winners of the maritime and beach competitions, held on Saturday as part of the 16th Al Dhafra Maritime Festival.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club, the festival is dedicated to celebrating the UAE’s maritime heritage, reinforcing national identity, and safeguarding Emirati cultural traditions.

It aims to engage both local communities and tourists by showcasing the customs and traditions associated with the sea through a dynamic series of traditional maritime and beach competitions, alongside entertaining, educational, and heritage-inspired activities.


The festival presented a line-up of maritime and beach competitions, including the Marwah Dhow sailing race (43ft), Al Dhafra maritime rowing race (40ft), Tafrees (pole boat) traditional race, kitesurfing competitions, Al Mugheirah traditional rowing race, Salaha sailing race (Banoosh boats), Al Dhafra Regatta, stand-up paddleboarding, and the Jananah dhow sailing race (22ft).

Related Topics

Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Race

Recent Stories

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of mari ..

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions

40 seconds ago
 UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2 ..

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final

16 minutes ago
 Xposure announces winners

Xposure announces winners

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering ..

Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet

46 minutes ago
 FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal author ..

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

1 hour ago
 UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investme ..

UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

2 hours ago
Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin n ..

Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat fir ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyan ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East