Al Dhafra Municipality Completes Madinat Zayed Central Market Redevelopment Project

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) The Al Dhafra Municipality, in coordination with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has completed the construction of a new central market development project in Madinat Zayed.

The project, which was completed in cooperation with Al Marina Investment, features 100 commercial stores, as well as vegetable, meat and fish markets.

Another project to upgrade the old market is also underway, comprising commercial stores, restaurants and a children’s play area.

The new market aims to encourage private sector investment and partnerships while fulfilling the needs of the community, in line with the development witnessed by Al Dhafra, due to the directives of the country’s leadership.

The project also aims to promote the real estate sector and attract investors by offering incentives and facilities.

It consists of two floors, with the ground floor housing a hypermarket, retail stores, commercial stores and entertainment facilities. The first floor houses restaurants, retail stores, kiosks, as well as a children’s play area, shops, health centres, public hallways, waiting areas, cinema theatre and a multipurpose hall.

The project will preserve the heritage of the local area and is constructed with environmentally-friendly material. It is in line with the vision of the department to achieve urban development and offer comprehensive transport services, to improve quality of life and organise, develop and manage urban growth in a sustainable way, through providing smart infrastructure, facilities and services to ensure community prosperity and happiness.

