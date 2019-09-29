UrduPoint.com
Al Dhafra Region First Ladies Beach Project 67% Complete

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, in collaboration with Al Dhafra Municipality, has revealed that the ladies beach project in Al Sila city, close to Al Sila port, is now 67 percent complete.

Being the first of its kind in Al Dhafra region, the beach will stretch over 18,300 metres with a total cost of AED27 million, a Musanada press release said on Sunday.

The project scope of work includes construction of eight utility buildings with a total built-up area of 790 metres, including administration offices, security facilities, lifeguard teams, a car park, restrooms, a women majlis, various restaurants, retail outlets, besides different public and utility facilities to ensure comfort and welfare for visitors.

On a related note, Al Dhafra Region Municipality stated that the execution of this project is in line with the country's leadership direction to provide the best leisure and recreational services and facilities, fulfill the needs of community members, and ensure their happiness.

