Al Dhafra Region Municipality Plants 200 Ghaf Trees In Dalma Island

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 04:15 PM

Al Dhafra Region Municipality plants 200 Ghaf trees in Dalma Island

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) The Al Dhafra Region Municipality, represented by the Municipality Centre in Dalma Island and in cooperation with Mubadala, planted 200 Ghaf trees along the ring road west of the island’s airport.

The municipality is keen to protect Ghaf trees in the area, by watering them and constantly monitoring them, as part of its efforts to maintain its assets, infrastructure and public facilities and improve the emirate’s attractiveness and quality of life.

The Ghaf tree symbolises tolerance and is part of the country’s environmental heritage. It adapts to the region’s climate conditions, reduces carbon emissions, and decorates the region’s cities.

More Stories From Middle East

