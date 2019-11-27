Al Dhafra residents learn about nuclear energy and Barakah plant progress at ENEC public forum

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) More than 300 residents, students and stakeholders attended a public forum organized by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, at the Baynounah Educational Complex in Madinat Zayed, Abu Dhabi.

The forum highlighted the strategic nature and national significance of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program. It will provide safe, clean, reliable and efficient electricity for up to 25 percent of the nation with almost zero carbon emissions. Engineers also provided updates on the progress being made at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, where preparations are underway to safely commence Unit 1 fuel load in early 2020 pending regulatory approval.

Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy plant will soon join around 450 operable peaceful nuclear energy reactors around the world. Nuclear energy safely provides roughly 10% of the world’s electricity, while emitting virtually no greenhouse gases and is the world’s second largest source of low-carbon energy.

These topics were addressed at the public forum by ENEC, and members of ENEC’s and Nawah’s senior leadership and technical teams, who presented the latest progress on the operational readiness of Unit 1 at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and next steps for the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.

Eng. Mohamed Al Hammadi, CEO of ENEC, said: "Raising awareness of the benefits of nuclear energy within communities in the Al Dhafra Region, the home of the Barakah plant, and ensuring that all their questions are answered is incredibly important as we transition away from construction and toward the start-up of the first Unit in early 2020, pending regulatory approval."

"Peaceful nuclear energy will contribute a significant amount of safe, clean and reliable electricity to the UAE grid, powering homes and businesses, as well as providing rewarding careers to talented Emiratis for decades to come.

We are always delighted to have the opportunity to engage with and update residents on our plans and activities during our public forum in Madinat Zayed," concluded Al Hammadi.

Public forums are a core component of ENEC's ongoing commitment to engage with the local community on the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program and its benefits, as well as providing updates on the progress being made at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. The event was open to all members of the public. Since 2010, ENEC has held 35 public forums in the Al Dhafra region and across the UAE, attracting more than 8,000 attendees.

The forum began with a presentation on the progress achieved at the Barakah plant, including the technical details of safe fuel loading and the operational readiness of Unit 1. The briefings were followed by a Q&A session, during which attendees had their questions answered by ENEC’s leadership team and technical experts who dispelled common misconceptions about peaceful nuclear energy and provided scientific facts on radiation and the advanced safety features of the APR1400 reactors at Barakah.

ENEC is building four identical nuclear energy units at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi Emirate. The overall construction of the four units is more than 93 percent. Unit 4 is more than 82 percent complete, Unit 3 is more than 91 percent and Unit 2 is more than 95 percent. Unit 1 construction is complete and the unit is currently undergoing operation readiness preparations prior to receipt of the Operating License from the FANR, which is currently in the final stages of reviewing the Operating License Application for Unit 1.