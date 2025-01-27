Al Dhafra Solar Power Park Hosts CCI France UAE Members
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Al Dhafra Solar Power Park has hosted a delegation from CCI France UAE, led by Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan and Françoise Niemtchinow.
The visit brought together professionals from the French Emirati Women Committee, Energy Committee, and Construction Committee, fostering dialogue and collaboration around sustainability goals and climate change commitments.
This visit provided valuable insights into the cutting-edge technologies driving the country's energy transition.
Supporting Women in Leadership, the French Emirati Women Committee, a key initiative of CCI France UAE, plays a crucial role in empowering women in business.
Co-chaired by Dr. Shamma and Françoise Niemtchinow, the Committee aims to support the effective and successful leadership of Emirati and French businesswomen, entrepreneurs, and graduates, positioning them as vital partners in the UAE's economic development.
