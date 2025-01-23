Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, witnessed today, Thursday, the official grand opening of the second edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition in the city of Al Dhaid, Sharjah.

Recognised as the first event of its kind in the region, the four-day exhibition is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition brings together major agricultural and farming industry players and key stakeholders, including farmers and government representatives, with participation of over 40 leading agriculture and livestock companies.

The opening ceremony marking the official launch of the exhibition’s 2nd edition was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment (MOCCAE), along with Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI.

Also present were Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE, and Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

Distinguished attendees included Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, as well as several SCCI board Members. Also in attendance were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Salem Abdullah Al Kaabi, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and business Sector at SCCI; Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Expo Al Dhaid, and Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, in addition to several officials from the Eastern Region and key investors in the agricultural industry.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak said that the ‘Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition’, alongside the Emirate of Sharjah’s major agricultural and food projects, reflects the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan aims to provide comprehensive support to farmers, encouraging them to undertake significant agricultural projects and actively contribute to the promotion of domestic products. These efforts underscore Sharjah’s position as a key player in advancing sustainable national food security.

She highlighted that the projects launched in Sharjah are national success stories and a model for achieving tangible transformation in the food security systems. She stressed the projects are effectively meeting the nation’s demand for strategic crops.

Dr.Al Dahak said, “Through the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition, in addition to other exhibitions and initiatives, we are demonstrating our commitment to empowering local farmers and promoting their high-quality products across all national markets. Our efforts are guided by a clear vision to provide support to farmers, enabling them to play a greater role in achieving the goals of the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

We are focused on increasing local food and agricultural production, thereby reducing reliance on imports and enhancing the nation’s self-sufficiency.”

She added, “Through our initiatives and the collaborative efforts of stakeholders across the UAE, the coming period will witness a significant transformation in strengthening the agriculture and food sector. We will place special emphasis on providing comprehensive support and training programmes for local farmers, as well as facilitating the launch of additional agricultural projects that incorporate advanced climate-smart agricultural technologies. These efforts will be spearheaded by the National Agricultural Centre, a cornerstone initiative of the ‘Plant the Emirates’ National Programme.”

The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition presents a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge agricultural technologies and innovations and farming solutions, with a special focus on wheat and grain cultivation in the region.

It also highlights the importance of hydroponic and vertical farming as sustainable solutions to optimise water usage and boost agricultural productivity. It also features smart irrigation systems, modern horticulture techniques, and a wide range of eco-friendly organic fertilisers.

In his remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the launch of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition aligns with the accelerated growth of the UAE’s agricultural sector, demonstrating the country’s commitment to achieving food security and sustainable development.

This progress is underpinned by increased agricultural production, supported by the adoption of cutting-edge agricultural technologies, a focus on sustainable farming practices, and increased investments in agricultural infrastructure, which have resulted in qualitative and quantitative leaps in crop production. This development has positively impacted the UAE’s GDP, contributed to income diversification, and generated additional employment opportunities.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa affirmed Expo Centre Sharjah’s commitment to incorporating agriculture flagship events in its specialised exhibitions Calendar. He noted that the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition has achieved notable success since its inaugural edition last year.

This success is evident in the nearly twofold increase in the number of exhibitors participating in this year's edition, strengthening the exhibition’s position as a key platform that brings together leading agriculture companies, farmers, and relevant government entities under one roof.

This year’s edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition stands out for its comprehensive coverage of various facets of the agricultural sector, including aquaculture, ornamental plants, and agricultural machinery and equipment, in addition to presenting a wide range of financial services and consultations.

The exhibition, which opens its doors to visitors from 10:00 to 19:00, will also exhibit effective and efficient ways and techniques for small scale farming of plants, decorative indoor ornamental, beekeeping, and food processing and packaging.