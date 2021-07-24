Al Dhaid Date Festival 2021 - Incredible platform for palm owners to promote products

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2021) The activities of the fifth edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival are currently underway at the Expo Al Dhaid amid a high turnout of visitors and remarkable participation from palm and fruit farm owners in the various competitions.

This year's edition is not only dedicated to the "Mazayna" competitions but also sees a strong presence of palm owners and producers, agricultural equipment and technologies companies, in addition to special stands for heritage products and natural honey.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the organiser of the event, has also allocated the biggest area of the festival for government agricultural agencies, to ensure an outstanding gathering for palm and dates lovers, whether from individuals and institutions, to exchange technical expertise and promote local products.

The festival has become a national, social, and heritage gathering for the farmers and merchants from the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE in general, said Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General, SCCI, adding, "The festival is also considered an annual platform for palm owners to promote their products through the display stands the SCCI provides to enhance the quality of participation and exchange experiences."

Apart from the "Mazayna" competitions which focus on reviving the legacy of the forefathers, the event also pays particular attention to farmers and palm products by highlighting the outstanding quality of production in the central region, he noted.

Al Awadi pointed out that organising the festival annually contributes to developing production, varieties, and methods of combating by attracting major companies specialising in this field.

"Our goal is to enhance farmers' awareness, advance palm cultivation, and enhance its competitiveness, as palm cultivation has become an integral part of the economic pillars of the country," he said in conclusion.

Several participants lauded the unstinted support of the wise leadership for sponsoring such events. They also commended the SCCI's role in making a way for them to take part in the event to showcase and promote their products.

Ali Salem Suleiman, the owner of Al Dhanhani Honey, said, "I am so thrilled to participate in the festival which plays a pivotal role in highlighting and promoting the national product. It is also an opportunity to contribute to reviving the legacy of our ancestors, in addition to inheriting traditional crafts to future generations and instilling in them that these crafts are productive projects with lucrative returns for the family and supportive of the national economy."

Muhammad Khamis bin Badi, the owner of Al-Badi Company for Heritage Products, said, "The Al Dhaid Date Festival is an annual gift for the people of the central region of the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE in general since it reminds us of the authenticity of our past and legacy."

Abu Abdullah, the owner of Al Fahad Dates and Coffee Trading, hailed the unwavering support of the Sharjah Chamber for date traders, noting that big discounts in rental prices encourage him to participate in the event and take advantage of its position and importance.