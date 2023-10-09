Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023 concludes

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2023) The 3rd edition of Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), concluded on a high note on Sunday at Expo Al Dhaid.

Over the course of three days, the festival was transformed into a vibrant heritage platform, celebrating the iconic palm tree and the ancestral professions of parents and grandparents.

It showcased the finest local date products from more than 50 exhibitors, including producers, retailers, and date farmers from across the nation.

During its three-day run, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, visited the event where he was briefed about the best varieties of dates showcased by exhibitors.

Accompanied by Mohammed Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the festival, a number of SCCI board members and members of the organising committee, he also attended parts of the auctions, inspected the productive family platforms, and listened to briefs about handicrafts and traditional crafts products associated with palm.

Thousands of visitors were drawn to the event, which provided a vital opportunity for exhibitors to market and sell local dates and related products, boosting their sales through auctions integrated into the festival or direct sales.

Visitors had the chance to explore and learn about a wide array of luxurious date varieties from Sharjah and the UAE, all from the 2023 season.

The festival featured extensive participation from palm owners, farmers, and productive families.

Al Owais expressed his happiness at the remarkable success achieved by the Al Dhaid Date Festival this year.

He highlighted that the event witnessed a significant participation of palm owners and the enthusiastic attendance of visitors, underscoring the event's crucial role in preserving the UAE's rich heritage.

Al Owais emphasised that the festival plays a significant role in supporting and developing the palm cultivation sector, a vital crop and an integral part of the country's natural environment and food resources.

He stated that the event's success mirrors the SCCI’s accomplishment in realising its strategic ambitions, particularly fortifying the nation’s food security by encouraging and equipping farms to perpetuate their devoted care for palm trees, thereby contributing substantially to our nation’s heritage and future.

Mohammed Musabah Al Tunaiji noted that the third edition marked a substantial leap in the event's successful journey. “This year's festival featured a diverse range of heritage events, competitions, and auctions, showcasing the finest date varieties and the impressive participation of productive families, who exhibited a wide array of traditional crafts and professions rooted in the palm tree industry,” Al Tunaiji added.

At the festival, two contests took place: the Al Hasil Date Competition and the Al Fard Date Competition, with over AED 80,000 in prizes awarded to the winners.