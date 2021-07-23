Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high turnout of farmers, palm owners

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2021) The activities of the first two days of the Al Dhaid date Festival, which is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) attracted a large number of applicants for the Ratab Al Khalas competition, which was divided into farms of the northern Emirates regions and farms in the Emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The second day was dedicated to the Ratab Al Khezini and the Ratab Al Shishi competitions, while the last two days are dedicated to the competitions of the best Mazayna, the lemon, the best Mekhrafa (for women).

The fifth edition of the festival, which began on Thursday, saw the introduction of two new categories, one for local mango and the other for yellow and red figs. The organising committee allocated a special pavilion to showcase the products of the 2021 season from the two new categories. The doors for participation were also opened on the fourth day of the festival to honour the winners of the local mango and yellow and red figs competitions, in addition to several other prizes.

This's years edition, which is held under the theme "Authenticity of the past and glory of the present", includes 23 stands displaying various types of dates. The organising committee also urged the public to follow the festival's accounts on social media platforms to learn more about the raffle draws that will be held on several prizes and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones.

The festival has become one of the most important annual events for palm growers in the eastern and central regions of the Emirate of Sharjah and the various emirates of the country, said Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the festival.

Therefore, the SCCI was keen to increase the value of the prizes of the festival, in addition to introducing new categories, he added.

Rashid Mohair Al Ketbi, Head of the Sorting and Evaluation Committee, said that the mango and fig competitions that were added to the festival in its fifth session would expand the scope of agricultural varieties covered by the event.