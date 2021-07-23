UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Dhaid Date Festival Competitions Attract High Turnout Of Farmers, Palm Owners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high turnout of farmers, palm owners

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2021) The activities of the first two days of the Al Dhaid date Festival, which is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) attracted a large number of applicants for the Ratab Al Khalas competition, which was divided into farms of the northern Emirates regions and farms in the Emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The second day was dedicated to the Ratab Al Khezini and the Ratab Al Shishi competitions, while the last two days are dedicated to the competitions of the best Mazayna, the lemon, the best Mekhrafa (for women).

The fifth edition of the festival, which began on Thursday, saw the introduction of two new categories, one for local mango and the other for yellow and red figs. The organising committee allocated a special pavilion to showcase the products of the 2021 season from the two new categories. The doors for participation were also opened on the fourth day of the festival to honour the winners of the local mango and yellow and red figs competitions, in addition to several other prizes.

This's years edition, which is held under the theme "Authenticity of the past and glory of the present", includes 23 stands displaying various types of dates. The organising committee also urged the public to follow the festival's accounts on social media platforms to learn more about the raffle draws that will be held on several prizes and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones.

The festival has become one of the most important annual events for palm growers in the eastern and central regions of the Emirate of Sharjah and the various emirates of the country, said Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the festival.

Therefore, the SCCI was keen to increase the value of the prizes of the festival, in addition to introducing new categories, he added.

Rashid Mohair Al Ketbi, Head of the Sorting and Evaluation Committee, said that the mango and fig competitions that were added to the festival in its fifth session would expand the scope of agricultural varieties covered by the event.

Related Topics

Social Media Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Mango Chamber Women Commerce Event From Industry Best

Recent Stories

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

3 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

4 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

4 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.