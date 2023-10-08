Al Dhaid Dates Festival celebrates palm tree, witnesses impressive visitor turnout

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2023) The third edition of the Al Dhaid Dates Festival witnessed great success in its active participant competitions and impressive turnout of visitors from across the nation, who came to enjoy the event’s heritage activities, spirited contests, and auctions presenting the finest date varieties.

The festival was organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Al Dhaid Expo Centre.

The event, which wrapped up on Sunday evening, offered an innovative platform for celebrating the palm tree and invigorating and developing local palm cultivation and date production industries, while supporting palm farm owners and farmers. The festival played an important role in opening the door for these stakeholders to display and market their products, increasing their sales.

The festival's general coordinator Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji stated that the Al Dhaid Dates Festival continues to witness great successes, establishing its status as an important annual event eagerly awaited by farmers and palm farm owners to promote their date products through the festival exhibits and competitions.

Since the festival's inception, he said, all its competitions have seen fruitful participant engagement, reflecting the commitment of palm owners and farmers to improving their farms' production quality, and their eagerness to showcase the finest date varieties, for which the UAE is renowned.

Several participants praised the SCCI’s efforts to organise the event for the third year in a row, and its commitment to boosting the momentum of competitions, heritage activities, and product marketing. These actions, they said, have contributed to attracting a large number of visitors.

Al Dhaid date farmer Saif Obaid Al Tunaiji said he was pleased to participate in the festival, which he said fostered a strong competitive atmosphere with the aim of enhancing the level of date production and highlighting top-quality dates.

The festival was also attended by a number of productive families whose distinct participation reflected the diverse heritage of the UAE through a wide array of palm-related handicrafts and traditional crafts.

