Open Menu

Al Dhaid Dates Festival Kicks Off Featuring 50+ Exhibitors

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Al Dhaid Dates Festival kicks off featuring 50+ exhibitors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2023) The third Al Dhaid Dates Festival kicked off Friday evening at Al Dhaid Expo Centre. Over 50 exhibitors, including national date producers, retail traders, and farmers, are participating in the festival, organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) from 6th to 8th October.

The festival’s opening was attended by SCCI board Member Jamal Mohammed Sultan Bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, SCCI Assistant Director-General of the Communication and business Sector Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, and the festival's general coordinator, Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji. Attendees explored the festival showrooms and met with exhibitors to learn about the date varieties on display. They also inspected the productive family booths and their many cultural and traditional industries and product offerings.

The first day’s events witnessed a large turnout of farmers and palm farm owners from Sharjah and other Emirates across the nation to participate in the festival’s competitions and auctions, including the Al Heseel Date Contest and the Luxury Dates Contest. The exhibition booths welcomed thousands of visitors who came to peruse displays showcasing the finest date varieties and purchase multifunctional palm frond products.

Shattaf highlighted the festival’s role in preserving the deep-rooted cultural and heritage legacies of generations of Emiratis, supporting palm farm owners, advancing palm cultivation and date production practices, and reaping the optimal fruits the industry has to offer. It accomplishes all this by providing farm owners with all the resources they need to facilitate more efficient farming, production, and marketing, as well as offering a platform for the exchange of expertise and experiences and showcasing the top approved technologies and practices in palm cultivation and date production.

For his part, Al Tunaiji noted that the Al Dhaid Dates Festival has witnessed persistent successes year after year, with an increased turnout this year of participants coming to exhibit their farms’ choicest fruits and compete in the competitions organised by the Chamber to boost the status of palm trees and encourage their cultivation and care.

The exhibition showrooms, which welcome visitors daily from 10:00 to 21:00, also witnessed a high turnout of productive families whose distinctive participation is on display through their extensive offerings of palm-based handicrafts and traditional crafts.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Sharjah Chamber October Commerce Family All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Main day of UAE&#039;s parliamentary elections wit ..

Main day of UAE&#039;s parliamentary elections witnesses impressive turnout

1 minute ago
 First-ever Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition la ..

First-ever Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition launches at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 minute ago
 At least 160 Palestinians myrtred, over 1000 injur ..

At least 160 Palestinians myrtred, over 1000 injured in Gaza air strikes

2 hours ago
 Gujranwala team win 12th National Rescue Challeng ..

Gujranwala team win 12th National Rescue Challenge

2 hours ago
 Govt. committed to bolstering disaster management ..

Govt. committed to bolstering disaster management capabilities with numerous ste ..

2 hours ago
 LESCO detects 14,259 power pilfering connections i ..

LESCO detects 14,259 power pilfering connections in a month

2 hours ago
Search operation against illegal immigrants in Mir ..

Search operation against illegal immigrants in Mirpurkhas

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s voices concerns at unfolding situatio ..

Pakistan’s voices concerns at unfolding situation in Middle East

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre wins Best Ven ..

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre wins Best Venue Award at C&amp;IT Awards

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Muslim Abad road accident rises to 4

Death toll in Muslim Abad road accident rises to 4

2 hours ago
 Awareness walk organized to get prepared for disas ..

Awareness walk organized to get prepared for disasters

2 hours ago
 Gohar Ejaz marks World Cotton Day by announcing re ..

Gohar Ejaz marks World Cotton Day by announcing record cotton yield in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East