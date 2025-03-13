Open Menu

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard Collaborate To Launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), which operates the UAE’s national card switch (UAESWITCH) and manages domestic card scheme “Jaywan”, and Mastercard have announced a strategic collaboration to launch “Jaywan - Mastercard” co-badged debit and prepaid cards in the UAE.

Jaywan-Mastercard debit and prepaid cards will enable cardholders to carry out secure, simpler, smarter and more accessible payment transactions, including e-commerce transactions, setting a new benchmark in the UAE’s payment landscape by combining innovative products and value-added services.

In providing customers with access to such a wide range of domestic and international financial services through Mastercard and AEP’s respective networks, this new collaboration will add unparalleled value and offer customers greater convenience, enhanced security and a more seamless payment experience.

AEP and Mastercard will work closely together in cooperation with all market players to deliver flexible solutions that meet the evolving needs of the UAE's advanced payment ecosystem and boost user experience.

Saif Humaid Aldhaheri, CBUAE’s Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services, Chairman of Al Etihad Payments, said, “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Mastercard in our endeavor to pioneer the new generation of digital payments in the UAE.

The introduction of the Jaywan-Mastercard debit and prepaid cards is a significant step towards realising our vision of a more inclusive and innovative financial landscape. By leveraging advanced technology through such partnership, we aim to offer our citizens and residents more convenience, security, and access to a global network of financial services. This collaboration not only enhances the payment experience but also supports the UAE's broader economic growth and digital transformation goals."

J.K. Khalil, Division President, East Arabia, Mastercard, added, “At Mastercard, we are committed to driving financial inclusion and providing digital solutions that help customers make seamless and secure transactions in the UAE and beyond. Our commitment to the UAE is embedded in our strategic engagements at Federal and local levels. We are proud to collaborate with AEP to facilitate access to financial services and empower more people to reap the benefits of the digital economy."

Related Topics

Technology Governor UAE Bank Market All

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

50 minutes ago
 End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

51 minutes ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

1 hour ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

2 hours ago
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

2 hours ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

2 hours ago
 GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

2 hours ago
 Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East