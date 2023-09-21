Al Falah Academy, ERC sign memorandum for strengthening strategic collaboration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) Ahmed Mohammed Al Humairi, Secretary-General of the Presidential Court, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Al Falah Academy and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) as part of the strategic cooperation between the two parties.

The memorandum aims to enhance their partnership by promoting humanitarian work and achieving mutual goals, aligning with the leadership's objectives.

The signing ceremony, held at the Presidential Court's headquarters, was attended by Dr. Abdullah Mughrabi, Under-Secretary of the Presidential Court for Studies and Research; Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the ERC; Rashid Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of the Local Affairs Sector at the ERC; Mohammed Yousef Al Fahim, Deputy Secretary-General for Support Services at the ERC, and Dr.

Suaad Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Al Falah Academy's board of Directors.

The memorandum, signed by Al Mansouri on behalf of the ERC and Al Suwaidi on behalf of the academy, includes an agreement to support the coordinated efforts of the two organisations and strengthen the foundations of their strategic cooperation in humanitarian, social and health-related activities, to reinforce their partnership, uphold the highest humanitarian principles, and serve as a model for cooperation among local community institutions, through the implementation of joint projects and integrated programmes.