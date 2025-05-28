Open Menu

Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy Sign Strategic MoU To Collaborate On Clean Energy, Decarbonisation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 07:47 PM

Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic MoU to collaborate on clean energy, decarbonisation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Al Fanar Gas Group, the energy arm of EHC Investment, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens Energy, to jointly advance decarbonisation and clean energy innovation across the UAE.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the World Utilities Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, supports the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy. The two companies will co-develop clean energy solutions that integrate advanced digital technologies into energy and industrial infrastructure, with a focus on areas such as hydrogen and Power-to-X, flare gas management, and port and vessel electrification.

These efforts will be backed by rigorous feasibility studies to identify scalable solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into existing energy networks. The collaboration will also leverage Siemens Energy’s global expertise in digitalization to introduce intelligent systems that optimise energy consumption, monitor emissions, and streamline operations - accelerating the energy transition in a practical and measurable way.

Khaled Ben Said, CEO of Al Fanar Gas Group, commented, “This partnership is not just about technology - it's about responsibility. As a UAE company, we see it as our duty to help shape an energy future that reflects the values and ambitions of our leadership. Working with Siemens Energy allows us to pair local insight with global innovation to address the region’s most pressing energy challenges. This MoU is a commitment to actionable progress - not in the distant future but starting now.”

Khalid Bin Hadi, Managing Director for the UAE, Siemens Energy, said, “The MoU reflects our commitment to working with regional partners to explore practical pathways towards decarbonization. We look forward to collaborating with Al Fanar Gas Group to identify solutions that are both scalable and aligned with the UAE’s long-term sustainability objectives.”

