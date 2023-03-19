Al Faqaa Police Station maintains perfect security and safety record over four years

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2023) Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, has praised the outstanding efforts made by Al Faqaa Police Station in maintaining security and safety in its jurisdiction. Over the past four years, the station has recorded zero crimes against anonymous individuals, zero disturbing reports, zero traffic accidents against unknown parties, and zero "no grounds to file" cases.

This announcement was made during the annual inspection visit to Al Faqaa Police Station, carried by Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police.

He was accompanied by Brigadier Dr. Bin Suleiman, Deputy Director of the Organisational Office of Leadership and Director of the Control and Inspection Department; Colonel Saeed Hilal Al Khaili, Director of Al Faqaa Police Station, and a number of officers and employees.

Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri was briefed on the station's strategic indicators, which showcased impressive achievements such as a 100 percent presence of the duty officer at reporting sites and an average response time for very urgent cases of just 2 minutes and 47 seconds – 13 seconds faster than the targeted 3 minutes.

The average response time for security patrols for non-emergency cases was 11 minutes and 5 seconds, well below the target of 12 minutes and 44 seconds.

Furthermore, Al Faqaa Police Station implemented various security programmes in its jurisdiction, resulting in 100 percent of reported concerns being addressed, 100 percent of files referred to prosecution, and 100 percent of employee motivation.

The traffic campaigns and initiatives conducted by the Station, in cooperation with the board of Directors of Dubai Police Stations, have led to a notable absence of traffic accidents against unknown parties in the past four years. Administrative initiatives implemented by Al Faqaa Police Station in 2022 raised the job happiness index for employees to an impressive 99.9 percent.

During the inspection, Major General Khalil visited the new police station building, which is set to open in the coming months.

He emphasised the Dubai Police's dedication to providing the highest quality of services to the public in line with the standards of leadership and excellence.