Al Gergawi meets Foreign Minister of Syrian Transitional Government in Davos

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, met with Asaad al-Shibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian Transitional Government, on the sidelines of the 55th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

During the meeting, Al Gergawi reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast commitment to supporting Syria's independence and sovereignty. He emphasised the UAE's solidarity with the Syrian people and reiterated its support for all efforts aimed at achieving their aspirations for peace, stability, and a dignified future.