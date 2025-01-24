Al Gergawi Meets Foreign Minister Of Syrian Transitional Government In Davos
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, met with Asaad al-Shibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian Transitional Government, on the sidelines of the 55th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
During the meeting, Al Gergawi reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast commitment to supporting Syria's independence and sovereignty. He emphasised the UAE's solidarity with the Syrian people and reiterated its support for all efforts aimed at achieving their aspirations for peace, stability, and a dignified future.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF
Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..
United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement
MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme
Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 1
Latifa bint Mohammed meets UNDP Administrator in Davos
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference1 second ago
-
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 202512 seconds ago
-
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among national institutions34 seconds ago
-
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons41 seconds ago
-
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration48 seconds ago
-
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced1 minute ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF1 minute ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in Davos1 minute ago
-
United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement2 minutes ago
-
MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme2 minutes ago
-
Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 12 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed meets UNDP Administrator in Davos2 minutes ago