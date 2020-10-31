Al Gergawi receives COVID-19 vaccine

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2020) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, has received the COVID-19 vaccine to support the national efforts to address the pandemic.

Al Gergawi explained that the UAE, thanks to the directives of the leadership and the efforts of various work teams, has demonstrated its ability to deal with the pandemic with high efficiency, stressing the role of the health sector and medical personnel and their contributions to support the countryâ€™s efforts to address the pandemic.