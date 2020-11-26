Al Hamed visits SSMC’s Emergency, Burnt Unit, and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Departments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH, toured Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s, SSMC, state-of-the-art facilities including the Emergency, Burnt Unit, and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Departments. Al Hamed was accompanied by Dr. Naser Ammash, Chief Executive Officer of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and Dr. Aysha Sultan Al Dhaheri, Commander, Medical Services Corps Command.

During the tour, Al Hamed explored SSMC’s high quality emergency and advanced burn treatment services, available for locals and residents alike, while ensuring safety and precautionary measures have been implemented.

Al Hamed explained that, with the direction and support of the UAE’s wise leadership, Abu Dhabi has demonstrated its unwavering commitment towards ensuring that all members of the community are facilitated access to world-class healthcare services in a secure environment, prioritising their health and safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Al Hamed also highlighted the Emirate’s readiness in handling emergency cases with its state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, medical experts and cutting-edge technologies.

Al Hamed viewed the Emergency, Burnt Unit, and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department’s equipment, advanced facilities, and latest technologies used to efficiently respond to patients’ needs and support them during their recovery. He also observed the Burnt unit’s comprehensive team of around-the-clock specialists available to treat urgent cases.

Considered one of the largest ten hospitals in the UAE, SSMC is located in Abu Dhabi, and expands across 300,000 square meters. SSMC is the first medical centre in the UAE to offer advanced treatment for burns, and also provides other specialist medical services such as orthopedic and thoracic surgery, as well as cardiac services and more medical services. The City also offers patients services focusing on endocrinology, head and neck tumours, blood, bones, rheumatism and respiratory diseases, in addition to urology and nephrology, gastroenterology, and cardiovascular, amongst other treatments.