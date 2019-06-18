Al Hamli explains UAE’s future work strategies at ILC in Geneva

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, explained the strategies adopted by the UAE related to the future of various employment sectors and the future of work, during the 108th International Labour Conference, ILC, which is currently being held in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the general session of the conference, which discussed the report of Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organisation, ILO, titled, "Working for a Brighter Future," Al Hamli stressed that several international reports highlight the possible future of work, most notably potential negative issues and the types of jobs that will become redundant. These issues were also discussed at the third annual meeting of the "Global Future Council" in the UAE, due to the UAE’s keenness to prepare for future challenges and adopt optimistic strategies to deal with these challenges, he added.

The session was attended by Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations, UN, in Geneva; Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary for Human Resources Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Maher Hamad Al Obad, Assistant Under-Secretary for Inspection Affairs; Dr. Omar Alnuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Communication and International Relations, and other members of the UAE delegation.

Al Hamli noted that developments to the digital economy will increase the number of options for those searching for work, regardless of their location or any situation preventing them from working in traditional conditions in terms of location and working hours.

Technological advancement will lead to job losses, but will create millions of new job opportunities while highlighting a report issued by the ILO stating that implementing the "Paris Climate Agreement" could lead to the loss of six million jobs, but will create 24 million new jobs, he added.

He also explained the UAE’s strategies related to Space, Blockchain technology, Artificial Intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as the "National Strategy for Operation 2030," which aims to achieve gender balance at work and encourage new ways of working, such as self-employment and remote working.

Al Hamli highlighted the ILC’s key role in discussing policies that help governments, in light of the issues posed by new digital platforms related to the digital economy, contracts, and how to monitor working conditions while affirming the UAE’s readiness to work with the ILO.

He said that the ILO’s 100-year anniversary is an opportunity for its member countries to renew their commitment to the principles of the International Labour Constitution.

On the sidelines of the conference, Al Hamli and his delegation met with Dr. Ruba Jaradat, Assistant Director-General of the ILO and Regional Director for Arab States, to discuss several projects and programmes related to the future cooperation between the UAE and the ILO, as well as how to benefit from the organisation’s technical expertise.

The UAE delegation will participate in the conference until it concludes on 21st June, 2019.