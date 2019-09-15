Al Hamli offers condolences to family of martyr Saif Al Tunaiji

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has offered his condolences to the family of the martyr Sergeant Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji, who fell while carrying out his national duties.

During his visit to the mourning majlis in Fujairah on Sunday, Al Hamli expressed his deepest condolences to the martyr's family and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon him and grant his family patience and solace.