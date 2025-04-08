Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach Games in Oman

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Abdullah Nasser Al Hammadi, a member of the UAE National Paragliding Team, has claimed his second gold medal at the 3rd Gulf Beach Games “Muscat 2025,” further adding to the UAE’s growing medal tally.

His latest triumph brings the nation’s gold count to three – two by Al Hammadi in paragliding events and one by the national sailing team in the Optimist team category.

The UAE also secured a silver medal in the air sports team competition.

Al Hammadi won gold in both the target landing and cone knocking (paragliding bowling) events. The national paragliding team also claimed silver in the overall team category, which included Abdullah Nasser, Mohammed Abdullah Al Jasmi, Tariq Al Obaidli, Mohammed Jaber, and Rashid Al Samahi.

The UAE delegation celebrated the achievements of the national paragliding team, which secured three medals—two gold and one silver—at the 3rd Gulf Beach Games in Muscat.

Nasser Al Neyadi, President of the Emirates Aerosports Federation, hailed the results as the culmination of years of training and institutional backing. “On behalf of the Emirates Aerosports Federation, we dedicate this proud accomplishment to our wise leadership and the UAE National Olympic Committee, in recognition of their continued support and visionary approach that fosters excellence and builds champions,” he said.

He added, “We extend heartfelt congratulations to our athletes and reaffirm our commitment to supporting their journey of success. These achievements enrich the UAE’s distinguished sporting record, with the national paragliding team capturing two golds and a silver—underscoring the country’s leadership in air sports.”

Al Neyadi also thanked the UAE National Olympic Committee for its sustained support and its role in creating an ideal environment for nurturing sporting talent and enabling strong representation at both regional and international levels.

Commenting on his victory, Abdullah Nasser Al Hammadi said, “I am proud to be part of this historic accomplishment. I dedicate it to my country, our leaders, and everyone who believed in us. Thank you to all who contributed to making this possible.”

Yousef Al Hammadi, Vice President of the Emirates Aerosports Federation, also expressed pride in the national team’s performance.

“This success reflects the dedication and unity of our athletes, coaches, and staff, who work together with a shared mission to raise the UAE flag high on podiums across the region. These results are a testament to their hard work and our commitment to excellence,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the Gulf Beach Games in Muscat, the UAE men’s beach handball team secured a second consecutive win, defeating Bahrain 2–1 in a penalty shootout. The team had previously beaten Saudi Arabia by the same margin, following an opening loss to Oman. They will face Oman again on Wednesday as part of the tournament’s round-robin format, where each team meets twice.

In beach football, the UAE national team opened its campaign with a 4–1 victory over Saudi Arabia and is scheduled to play Bahrain on Wednesday in its second group-stage fixture.

The national sailing team concluded the first day of individual races with promising performances. Khalifa Ahmed Al Rumaithi led the Optimist class, while Othman Abdul Karim Al Hammadi topped the ILCA 6 (Men’s) category. Among the women, Dhohaa Al Beshr led the ILCA 6, and Marwa Al Hammadi placed first in the ILCA 4.

Adel Khalid Al Bastaki finished second in the ILCA 7 class, with Mohammed Marwan Al Marzouqi taking third in the ILCA 4 (Men’s). Kamilia Khalifa Al Qubaisi and Alyazia Hassan Al Hammadi both secured third place in the ILCA 6 and ILCA 4 (Women’s), respectively. Final standings will be confirmed at the conclusion of the races on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the UAE athletics team held its first training session after arriving in Muscat, preparing for the competition ahead. On Wednesday, Mohammed Hassan Khairi Al Noubi and Salem Ali Hassan Al Baloushi will compete in the men’s 60m sprint, while Fatima Al Baloushi and Mahra Abdulrahim will participate in the women’s 60m sprint. Salem Ali Hassan Al Baloushi will also take part in the long jump.

The UAE open-water swimming team also arrived in Muscat to participate in the 5 km and 10 km races at Qurum Beach, scheduled for Wednesday and Friday, respectively. The squad includes Ali Al Qubaisi, Zayed Al Jabri, and Hussein Al Sayagh.

Athletics events will continue on Wednesday with the long jump and mile race, alongside tent pegging competitions including individual, pairs, and team sword events.