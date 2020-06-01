Al Hamra Mall and Manar Mall reopen in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The Group CEO of Al Hamra Benoy Kurien announced on Monday that they will reopen two shopping malls – Al Hamra Mall and Manar Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, which will operate from 10 am until 10 pm, as per the directives of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development.

"Shoppers are mandated to wear gloves and a mask and at all times while maintaining a safe social distance of 2.5 metres. Visitors under 12 and over 60 are not permitted for their own safety.

Car parking has been reduced by 50 percent in order to facilitate social distancing while facilities such as valet parking and car wash will remain suspended," Kurien said.

As part of safety protocols, thermal scanners have been installed at the entrance of the malls to check the temperature of visitors; anyone above 38 degrees Celsius will not be permitted to enter, he added.

The gymnasium, cinemas, public sitting areas, changing rooms, prayer rooms, and leisure and entertainment attractions will remain closed for now.