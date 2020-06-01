UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Hamra Mall And Manar Mall Reopen In Ras Al Khaimah

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 01:45 PM

Al Hamra Mall and Manar Mall reopen in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The Group CEO of Al Hamra Benoy Kurien announced on Monday that they will reopen two shopping malls – Al Hamra Mall and Manar Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, which will operate from 10 am until 10 pm, as per the directives of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development.

"Shoppers are mandated to wear gloves and a mask and at all times while maintaining a safe social distance of 2.5 metres. Visitors under 12 and over 60 are not permitted for their own safety.

Car parking has been reduced by 50 percent in order to facilitate social distancing while facilities such as valet parking and car wash will remain suspended," Kurien said.

As part of safety protocols, thermal scanners have been installed at the entrance of the malls to check the temperature of visitors; anyone above 38 degrees Celsius will not be permitted to enter, he added.

The gymnasium, cinemas, public sitting areas, changing rooms, prayer rooms, and leisure and entertainment attractions will remain closed for now.

Related Topics

Car Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Syra Yousuf becomes top trend following ex-husband ..

3 minutes ago

HUAWEI Nova 7i Goes on Sale Nationwide After Compl ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Records 9,035 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, D ..

36 minutes ago

Secretary PHF goes in self isolation after having ..

36 minutes ago

Wearing protective mask compulsory in Dir Lower

36 minutes ago

Japan Begins COVID-19 Antibody Testing One Week Af ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.