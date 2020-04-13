Al Hamra slashing cooling charges by up to 20 percent to mitigate impact of coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) Al Hamra, a real estate developer, services provider and investment company in the Northern Regions, has announced a reduction in the cooling consumption charges, benefiting the residents of the Bayti villas, The Royal Breeze Residences, The Marina Apartments, The Golf Apartments and Bab al Bahr Residences, to help mitigate impact of COVID-19.

In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic and as part of Al Hamra’s continuous efforts to support the UAE community and provide cost effective services to its residents, Al Hamra is reducing the cooling consumption charges from 0.

28 AED/kwh to 0.22 AED/kwh. Residents will see an estimated reduction of up to 20 per cent in their cooling consumption charges and it will be reflected on all utility invoices issued from April 2020 onwards.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said: "We have been diligently working towards upgrading our Communities’ cooling infrastructure to optimise operations and help our residents achieve additional savings on utility bills. With this reduction, residents’ chillers bills would be 9 percent to 20 percent lower than similar communities across the UAE."