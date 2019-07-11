UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Hamriyah Cultural And Sports Club Reshuffled

Thu 11th July 2019 | 03:15 PM

Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club reshuffled

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has issued Administrative Resolution to reshuffle the board of Al Hamriyah Cultural and sports Club.

Administrative Resolution No.09 of 2019 stipulates that Jumaa Obaid Al Shamsi, chairs the Board, with the membership of eight members.

According to the new Administrative Resolution, the administrative posts will be distributed among the members during the Board’s first meeting.

The Board of Directors of Al Hamriyah Cultural & Sports Club shall elect a vice-chairman from among the members, and the election shall be by consensus or by direct secret ballot.

Pursuant to the Resolution, the term of memberships will be four renewable years. The members shall continue to fulfil their roles at the end of their terms until new members are appointed.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

