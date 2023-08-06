Open Menu

Al Harbi Becomes First Emirati Consultant In WAHO Executive Committee

Published August 06, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2023) The UK-based World Arabian Horse Organisation (WAHO) has selected Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), as a new consultant on its executive committee.

Al Harbi has become the first Emirati consultant to join the executive committee following the election of its members.

Al Harbi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of EAHS, for his unstinting support for horse owners and breeders worldwide.

On his new mandate, Al Harbi said he would work with the WAHO Executive Committee to develop a comprehensive strategy on e-documentation and registration of Arabian horses to preserve its treasured breeds, noting the UAE success story in this respect.

