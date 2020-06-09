UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Hilal Bank Sells Al Hilal Takaful To Siraj Holdings

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

Al Hilal Bank sells Al Hilal Takaful to Siraj Holdings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Al Hilal Bank - a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, ADCB - has completed the sale of Al Hilal Takaful, its Islamic insurance subsidiary, to Siraj Holding LLC.

In a statement by the bank on Tuesday, the divestment was driven by Al Hilal Bank’s strategic decision to focus on delivering high-quality retail banking services, primarily through digital channels.

Al Hilal Bank was acquired by ADCB in May 2019, following the merger between ADCB and Union National Bank. Full integration of the three banks was completed in early April 2020, creating a fully unified, powerful and resilient banking group.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Bank Sale April May 2019 2020 National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Stun batons to enforce Covid SOPs amounts to tortu ..

3 minutes ago

Zeina, the youngest Emirati stranded abroad, retur ..

21 minutes ago

Angara Rocket Goes Into Production for 1st Launch ..

20 minutes ago

Tanzania opposition says attack on leader 'politic ..

21 minutes ago

Drizzle, winds turn weather pleasant

21 minutes ago

Pandemic Impacts China-Russia Exchanges, Cooperati ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.