UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Hilal Bank To Sell Takaful To Siraj Holding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:15 PM

Al Hilal Bank to sell Takaful to Siraj Holding

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) Al Hilal Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, ADCB, has agreed to sell Al Hilal Takaful, its Islamic insurance business and operations, to Siraj Holding LLC.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2020, subject to the necessary regulatory approval.

According to a statement released by ADCB, the transaction decision is driven by Al Hilal Bank’s strategic decision to focus on delivering high-quality retail banking services, primarily through digital channels and to divest non core businesses.

"The transaction will not impact the profitability of Al Hilal Bank or the wider ADCB Group," it added.

Related Topics

Business Abu Dhabi Bank 2020

Recent Stories

19-year old student kills mother of three for refu ..

5 minutes ago

Dr Ali Imran from Oklahoma University visits UVAS

19 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is named

25 minutes ago

UAE-based individuals can help WWF Australia emerg ..

31 minutes ago

Saba Qamar to perform in an upcoming feature film

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price down $0.31 a barrel Wednes ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.