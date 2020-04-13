Al Hili drive-through medical testing centre receives 800 people per day

(@FahadShabbir)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) The Al Hili drive-through medical testing centre for coronavirus receives 800 people per day, its director revealed.

The Al Hili drive-through medical testing centre was launched in Al Ain to conduct coronavirus, COVID-19, testing, to ensure the safety of local people and as part of the measures implemented by the UAE to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Dr. Huda Al Faqeeh, Director of the Centre, said that the centre began operating last week and receives between 600 and 800 people every day from 8:00 to 20:00 from Sunday to Thursday.

She stated that people must register their information using their Emirati ID and provide their phone number so they can be called about the test results. During the test, their temperatures will be checked and samples will be collected, and the entire process will not exceed three minutes, she added.

Dr. Al Faqeeh stressed that tests that take place in the centre are fast and safe, and results are released from between two to five days and are sent via SMS, while noting that some categories of people such as elderly citizens and residents, pregnant women, and people with chronic diseases are exempt from fees.

Those who do not have any symptoms but wish to be tested may register through the local health authority, or call 8001717, or book an appointment and pay fees online, she explained.

Dr. Al Faqeeh expressed her pride at the country’s efforts and precautionary and preventive measures to combat coronavirus, such as offering testing around the country to limit cases and contain its spread.