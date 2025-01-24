Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritage

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Al Hosn Festival, Abu Dhabi’s annual celebration of cultural heritage, has returned for its highly anticipated ninth edition from 25th January to 9th February at the historic Al Hosn site.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the festival offers visitors the opportunity to experience Abu Dhabi’s treasured past and modern-day urban landscape through a diverse programme of heritage including, crafts, arts, and performances designed for visitors of all ages.

Themed ‘A Living Expression of Abu Dhabi’s Culture, the festival features artisan handicrafts demonstrations and live music by Emirati performers, immersive heritage activities, culinary experiences, and educational workshops. Visitors will traverse a cultural landscape across the site, with the opportunity to explore Qasr Al Hosn’s exhibits narrating the history of Abu Dhabi, as well as, take part in House of Artisans workshops and Cultural Foundation programmes.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), said, “Returning for its ninth year, Al Hosn Festival will once again showcase the best of Emirati cultural heritage to the Abu Dhabi community and visitors from around the world. This event furthers our mission to preserve and promote our rich history and traditions, fostering pride in our national identity and sharing the essence and spirit of our nation with the world. A diverse programme ensures that this living heritage is not a curiosity relegated to the past, but made relevant to our modern lives and perpetuated by our artists, artisans and creatives.”

Building on the success of the last festival, the 2025 event will include Makers Space, returning under the theme ‘Al Badiya Living’ and exploring three distinct environments through the lens of craft makers. Al Barr is the desert environment, while Al Waha is the oasis, and Al Megyal represents the cherished places where people used to rest during their travels. In generations past, the deserts and oases were not merely landscapes – they were also home. Drawing their resources from the lands and waters, local people used creativity, craft and skilled practices as they moved between desert and oasis environments with the seasons.

This year’s Makers Space pays homage to this legacy and celebrates the many ways in which creators are showcasing local heritage within their crafts. Through a rich programme of workshops, talks and design showcases, guests can learn skills for camping, adventure and navigating the environment, and explore how a deep history of life lived in harmony with the landscape is echoed in fresh approaches to design in the UAE today. This will include shelter building, fire starting, and the medicinal use of plants.

The oasis will be located near the falaj and palm trees of the site to reflect its environment. This zone will feature makers specialising in Khoos products and pottery and will also offer visitors demonstrations and hands-on workshops.

Visitors can also learn more about Emirati culture with “Sanad Al Sanaa”, a play showcasing the nation's values like hospitality, solidarity and cooperation. The story is centred around a young boy named Sanad, whose characteristics of generosity and impeccable manners make him stand out. He overcomes challenges in everyday life with kindness and wisdom, strengthening community bonds. Families and children will enjoy the play, which highlights the significance of kinship, moral values, and mutual support.

The Gahwa Championships will make a comeback in its ninth edition, awarding winners for their outstanding skills in the preparation of traditional Arabic coffee.

House of Artisans will present “Al Teeb”, a curated experience celebrating traditional Emirati perfumery, emphasising its historical, cultural and artisanal facets. Through comprehensive research conducted both regionally and internationally, Al Teeb dives into the cultural significance of perfumery in the UAE. It will provide insights for visitors into the ingredients used, the craft’s evolution over time, and traditional methods and techniques employed for perfume and incense creation.

The festival’s rousing main show, created in partnership with Abu Dhabi Heritage Police, brings together shadow-play projections, grand poetry recitals, and a stunning performance of the traditional Al Tcholeeb. Knights on horseback ride into view, chanting poetry in rhythm with their horses’ hooves as they celebrate their victorious return to Qasr Al Hosn. Swept up in this immersive performance, festivalgoers can experience a living art form with deep historic roots, with the power to stir up courage and excitement in all who listen.

Al Hosn Festival embraces and fosters Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Strategy, playing a pivotal role in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s cultural presence and driving economic and cultural growth through supporting and showcasing a diverse array of creative enterprises. It serves as a vital platform for creatives and cultural practitioners to engage with the business world, gather consumer insights, and collaborate.

The festival has become a highly anticipated annual event within the Abu Dhabi community, and building on this local success, it is now expanding its reach, attracting a growing number of tourists who are eager to discover the festival’s unique cultural experiences.

The festival will run daily from 25th January to 9th February 2025, from 4 pm to 11 pm.