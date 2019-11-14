UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Hudayriat Island To Host Abu Dhabi Dash Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:15 PM

Al Hudayriat Island to host Abu Dhabi Dash Festival

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 14th November 2019 (WAM) - Supported by Abu Dhabi sports Council, and associate partner Daman, the Abu Dhabi Dash Festival returns to Al Hudayriat Island on the 23rd November.

The Dash series fun and active community event designed to bring all ages and levels together in a relay race is set for a rollicking start. It is the first time ever both the Mini Dash and Adults race will takes place simultaneously and create one spectacular festival for all the family to enjoy.

Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director – Events Sector, Abu Dhabi Sports Council commented: "We are pleased to announce the first Abu Dhabi Dash Festival combining both the Mini and Adult races on Saturday as part of Dash Series that started in Abu Dhabi in 2016.

"The aim of the Race Series is to encourage raise community awareness on the importance of healthy lifestyle and effectively contributing to reducing chronic diseases," he said.

The Dash Series first held in 2015, with the aim to improve the physical health of people in UAE, providing a fun platform for all, no matter the fitness level.

Sally Corander – CEO of INTERACT and Founder of the Dash Series, said: "It has been very rewarding to see newcomers to sport at our events. We encourage members of the community who don’t normally do physical activity to take part. "We are especially excited this year to combine both the kids and adults’ events into one larger festival as this provides a greater opportunity for parents to lead by example, engaging and inspiring the next generation of children to lead more healthy and active lifestyles."

Related Topics

Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Daman Lead November 2016 2015 2019 Family Event All Race Mini

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

1 hour ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ali Usman takes fiv ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash elected FNC Speaker for 17th legislat ..

2 hours ago

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering Coll ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.