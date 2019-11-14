Al Hudayriat Island to host Abu Dhabi Dash Festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 14th November 2019 (WAM) - Supported by Abu Dhabi sports Council, and associate partner Daman, the Abu Dhabi Dash Festival returns to Al Hudayriat Island on the 23rd November.

The Dash series fun and active community event designed to bring all ages and levels together in a relay race is set for a rollicking start. It is the first time ever both the Mini Dash and Adults race will takes place simultaneously and create one spectacular festival for all the family to enjoy.

Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director – Events Sector, Abu Dhabi Sports Council commented: "We are pleased to announce the first Abu Dhabi Dash Festival combining both the Mini and Adult races on Saturday as part of Dash Series that started in Abu Dhabi in 2016.

"The aim of the Race Series is to encourage raise community awareness on the importance of healthy lifestyle and effectively contributing to reducing chronic diseases," he said.

The Dash Series first held in 2015, with the aim to improve the physical health of people in UAE, providing a fun platform for all, no matter the fitness level.

Sally Corander – CEO of INTERACT and Founder of the Dash Series, said: "It has been very rewarding to see newcomers to sport at our events. We encourage members of the community who don’t normally do physical activity to take part. "We are especially excited this year to combine both the kids and adults’ events into one larger festival as this provides a greater opportunity for parents to lead by example, engaging and inspiring the next generation of children to lead more healthy and active lifestyles."