Al Ihsan Charity Association Spends AED30 Million In First Half Of 2020

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) In the first half of 2020, the Al Ihsan Charity Association spent AED30,132,153 to launch a series of charity and humanitarian projects in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, benefitting many orphans and needy families.

Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Association, praised the generous support of the sponsors, while announcing the details of the Association's first half report.

The report included the Association's contributions to the national efforts to reduce the effects of health and social issues through distributing food aid, paying for the financial obligations of students, and providing them with tablets for their remote learning, as well as offering medical supplies to over 20 patients.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the association spent AED5,932,772 on its programmes, including the distribution of Ramadan Mir to 6,000 needy families, and the distribution of food parcels and their delivery to the houses of 2,200 needy families. It also launched a Ramadan Iftar project that provided some 90,000 meals and delivered them to the houses of workers and needy families, as well as Zakat al-Fitr and clothing for orphans.

The association also spent AED4,625,556 on medical services, such as surgeries and dialyses.

More Stories From Middle East

