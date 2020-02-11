UrduPoint.com
Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital Launches ‘Patients Rating System’ In UAE

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital, the first and only children’s hospital in the UAE, announced the launch of a new innovative and transparent rating system for all its working outpatient clinics, to allow its customers and patients to give their honest opinion about its services through a questionnaire, whilst publishing the ratings on its website, in a first-of-its-kind move for hospitals in the UAE.

For this purpose, the hospital has partnered with Press Ganey, an independent and international organisation that helps review patient satisfaction across 26,000 healthcare facilities worldwide.

Mohamed Al Awadhi, COO of Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital, said, "This step is in line with our firm commitment towards ensuring excellence in all our services across our clinics. Customer Happiness and Transparency are core values at Al Jalila Children’s, so not only are we giving our visitors the chance to give us honest feedback on their experience here at the hospital, but we will also be displaying these ratings on our website."

"We will look into our customer’s comments very closely, and all feedback will be communicated to our operations department to ensure it is looked after with meticulous detail," Al Awadhi added.

Benchmarking the top hospitals across the world, the Al Jalila Children’s Patient Satisfaction Survey and Rating scheme measures and reviews numerous aspects of a patient’s experience, thus ensuring that the survey methodology adheres to global standards, with the aim of benchmarking the Dubai-based hospital to some of the best-known healthcare providers in the world today.

The survey will be automatically sent to every patient who has been seen by one of any of the physicians at the Al Jalila Children’s outpatient department. All ratings will be displayed on the Al Jalila Children’s website under each clinic.

The rating is based on responses to a set of focused questions, addressing topics such as friendliness and courtesy of the physician, the clarity of explanations the physician gave the patient’s family about their child’s condition, the amount of time the physician spent with the child and the clarity of the information given about the treatment and medications for the child, among other topics.

To ensure utmost privacy and transparency, no patient details will be displayed or communicated anywhere during the process of rating the clinics.

Your Thoughts and Comments

