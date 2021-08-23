UrduPoint.com

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital Launches Animal-assisted Therapy Programme For Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:15 PM

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital launches animal-assisted therapy programme for children

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital has announced the launch of a one-of-a-kind animal-assisted therapy programme in collaboration with Reading Dogs, a programme of The Animal Agency, a UAE based organisation.

The programme, which will be piloted over three months, will see children treated at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital benefit from bespoke human-animal interaction therapy sessions with specially trained dogs.

The programme builds on human-animal therapy evidence that has been proven to decrease stress and depression by increasing the levels of feel-good chemicals, specifically, serotonin, oxytocin, and dopamine - in the brain, alongside enhancing relaxation, building trust and empathy and nurturing leadership.

Dr. Mohamed Al Awadhi, Chief Operating Officer at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, said, ‘‘Our world-class teams of highly qualified medical experts and paediatricians are setting new standards for paediatric healthcare excellence on a local and regional level.

Our hospital is a place where SMART technology and design converge to enhance patient care and outcomes. The hospital also aims to foster clinical innovations, astute learning and development programmes and cutting-edge research facilities. Our innovative partnership with Reading Dogs is a natural extension of this."

Karalynn Thomson, Founder of the Animal Agency and Reading Dogs, further added, "The launch of the programme with Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital builds on the Hospital’s commitment to bringing innovative care to children. We look forward to supporting that mission and helping children on their recovery journeys. Animal-assisted therapy offers patients at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital positive human-animal interactions in a clinical setting, bringing emotional support at a vulnerable time."

Related Topics

Technology UAE Reading From Depression

Recent Stories

ADNOC signs framework agreements worth nearly $1 b ..

ADNOC signs framework agreements worth nearly $1 billion for project engineering ..

2 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s T20I World Cup: Special coverage plan ..

ICC Men’s T20I World Cup: Special coverage plan for mega event of the year

2 minutes ago
 Russian Security Council Head to Discuss Global Se ..

Russian Security Council Head to Discuss Global Security With BRICS

2 minutes ago
 PTI government introducing best LG system: Usman D ..

PTI government introducing best LG system: Usman Dar

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Calls for Defining CSTO's Stance on Rec ..

Lukashenko Calls for Defining CSTO's Stance on Recognizing Taliban Rule in Afgha ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia's FMBA Finishing 2nd Phase of MIR-19 COVID- ..

Russia's FMBA Finishing 2nd Phase of MIR-19 COVID-19 Drug Clinical Trials

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.