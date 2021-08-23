Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital launches animal-assisted therapy programme for children

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital has announced the launch of a one-of-a-kind animal-assisted therapy programme in collaboration with Reading Dogs, a programme of The Animal Agency, a UAE based organisation.

The programme, which will be piloted over three months, will see children treated at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital benefit from bespoke human-animal interaction therapy sessions with specially trained dogs.

The programme builds on human-animal therapy evidence that has been proven to decrease stress and depression by increasing the levels of feel-good chemicals, specifically, serotonin, oxytocin, and dopamine - in the brain, alongside enhancing relaxation, building trust and empathy and nurturing leadership.

Dr. Mohamed Al Awadhi, Chief Operating Officer at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, said, ‘‘Our world-class teams of highly qualified medical experts and paediatricians are setting new standards for paediatric healthcare excellence on a local and regional level.

Our hospital is a place where SMART technology and design converge to enhance patient care and outcomes. The hospital also aims to foster clinical innovations, astute learning and development programmes and cutting-edge research facilities. Our innovative partnership with Reading Dogs is a natural extension of this."

Karalynn Thomson, Founder of the Animal Agency and Reading Dogs, further added, "The launch of the programme with Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital builds on the Hospital’s commitment to bringing innovative care to children. We look forward to supporting that mission and helping children on their recovery journeys. Animal-assisted therapy offers patients at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital positive human-animal interactions in a clinical setting, bringing emotional support at a vulnerable time."