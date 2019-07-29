Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital successfully conducts 3rd kidney transplant in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in the UAE has announced third successful kidney transplant in Dubai for a 7-year-old child. The surgery was conducted in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid University for Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, and supported by Al Jalila Foundation.

Adam, from India, was diagnosed with renal dysplasia just few months after he was born which led to atrophy in both kidneys and severe deficiency in renal functions. He was undergoing dialysis for five years at his home in Ras Al Khaimah, before his condition developed and he needed Hemodialysis. At this point, his family decided to take him to Al Jalila Children’s to undergo this more complex dialysis procedure. In Hemodialysis children undergo up to five hours of treatment, three to four times a week.

Dr. Abdulla Al Khayat, CEO of Al Jalila Children's Hospital, said, "With God’s grace, we have successfully completed our third kidney transplant, and we are extremely happy that Adam is well and recovering. Al Jalila Children’s continues to establish itself as a pioneering medical hub in pediatrics, especially through the treatment of many complex and rare medical conditions that require doctors with specific specialisations.

"

"This would not have happened without our partners, the Mohammed bin Rashid University for Medicine and Health Sciences, in addition to the great support by Al Jalila Foundation," Dr. Al Khayat added.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Awadhi, Chief Operating Officer of Al Jalila Children’s, said, "We are very pleased with the success of the third consecutive kidney transplant. This adds a lot of merit to Dubai and the UAE’s position as a regional hub for medical excellence."

"Al Jalila Foundation is dedicated to investing in medical research as it is only through advances in medicine that patient’s like Adam can receive life-saving medical procedures and live a healthy happy life. We consider it a privilege to be in a position to sponsor pioneering treatment and alleviate some of the financial burden so that patients can focus on regaining their health," commented a spokesperson from Al Jalila Foundation.