Al Jalila Foundation Announces Michel Salgado Its Sports Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Al Jalila Foundation announces Michel Salgado its Sports Ambassador

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives, announced that Real Madrid football legend Michel Salgado will serve as its official ‘Sports Ambassador’ to champion charitable causes.

Selected from the sporting community for his exceptional contributions to sport, ambassador Michel Salgado will act as a champion for Al Jalila Foundation by representing the Foundation at various events and promoting partnerships that connect sports with philanthropy for the greater good.

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, the Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, welcomed Michel Salgado to Al Jalila Foundation for a signing ceremony to commence the sportsman’s commitment to giving back to the community. He said, "An active lifestyle is the cornerstone of health. Sports like football serve as an incredible platform to reach hundreds of thousands of people to promote healthy living and raise funds for charitable causes.

We are proud to have a football legend like Michel commit to supporting our work, and it is inspiring to see a world-famous personality use their influence to do good and make a difference to people’s lives."

Michel Salgado, Fursan Hispania FC, said, "Over the years I have admired the work that Al Jalila Foundation does to transform lives and I am so proud to be selected as a sports ambassador and be able to use my work to represent the Foundation. It is our duty as athletes to be role models for children and teach them the importance of giving back to the community. After living in the UAE for nine years, I am proud to call the UAE home and I feel that it is my responsibility as a citizen to do my part to help others. It is also the ideal way that I can use my talents to contribute to the country that has given me so much. I am in awe of the UAE that continues to prosper despite the COVID-19 pandemic, proving that when we work together for the greater good, we can make a real difference in our society."

