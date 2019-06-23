Al Jalila Foundation, Brest Friends celebrate 14 years of treating breast cancer patients

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Al Jalila Foundation today celebrated longstanding partner Brest Friends 14th anniversary acknowledging the impact the home-grown programme has contributed to breast cancer awareness in the UAE.

It is estimated that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and it is the second leading cause of death among women. The high prevalence of the disease reinforces the critical need for medical research and improved treatment to save lives. Al Jalila Foundation and Brest Friends work together to raise awareness, fund treatment and invest in pioneering research.

Brest Friends was established in 2005 as the first breast cancer support group in the UAE, by Dr. Houriya Kazim, the UAE’s first female surgeon, with the mission to save lives by increasing awareness of breast cancer and providing a platform where patients and survivors can learn, share experiences and offer moral and emotional support to each other which has proven to be instrumental in a woman’s healing process.

Dr. Houriya Kazim, President and Founder of Brest Friends, said, "We are delighted to achieve this milestone by honouring survivors and reflecting on the impact Brest Friends has made to women in the UAE. Breast cancer awareness has improved dramatically since 2005, thanks to the support of strong advocates and the community who promote and run campaigns highlighting the importance of early detection throughout the year.

We would like to mark this anniversary by amplifying a message of hope that the disease can be beaten - there is life after cancer - and through ground-breaking research, we aim to develop tangible results to transform the future health of women."

Brest Friends partnered with Al Jalila Foundation in 2015 expanding its capabilities to facilitate medical treatment and fund locally-based research into the epidemiology of breast cancer. The partnership has already yielded positive results with more than AED5 million invested in life-saving treatment to support 34 women and fund 9 breast cancer research studies in the UAE.

In turn, Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of the board of Directors and Member of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, said, "Through our partnership, and with the help of our donors, we have been able to provide quality medical care and support to women with breast cancer. In line with our mission to advance medical research in the region we have funded a number of pioneering projects which are underway and promise to yield positive outcomes that will offer hope and healing to patients in the future."

During the event, Pam Wilby, Complex General Manager, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa and the Grosvenor House Dubai, presented a cheque of AED540,000 to support Al Jalila Foundation’s breast cancer programme.