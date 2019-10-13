Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th cohort of Ta’alouf Parents Training

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) Al Jalila Foundation - a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation - has celebrated the graduation of the 20th cohort of Ta’alouf Parents Training programme marking 834 graduates since the launch of the programme in 2013 reaffirming its commitment to children of determination.

The graduation coincides with the 6th anniversary of Ta’alouf which has been offered in 4 Emirates with over 39 nationalities participating in the programme. Since 2013, with the support of partners and donors, Al Jalila Foundation has invested AED6 million to provide parents with the knowledge and power to broaden the horizons of children of determination enabling them to reach their full potential and realise their dreams.

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, said, "The completion of the 20th cohort in Ras Al Khaimah signifies a key milestone in our commitment to an inclusive society where parents, educators, strategic partners and the wider community work together to empower children of determination. At the heart of Ta’alouf is social inclusion and we will continue to champion it in our classrooms, our playgrounds and our communities so that every child, no matter their ability, has the opportunity to shine. It is heartwarming to hear testimonies how ‘life-changing’ the programme has been and that it continues to assist parents in bringing out the best in their special children."

Ta’alouf began with an inaugural class of 55 parents devoted to better understanding their children and now boasts hundreds of graduates. This cohort is the 5th in partnership with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination which has expanded Al Jalila Foundation’s reach to more families throughout the Emirates.

Abdullah Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, said, "Under the directives and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalid Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, the Ta’alouf programme in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation has expanded to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Northern Emirates with 252 parents and families benefiting.

We would like to thank Al Jalila Foundation for giving us the opportunity to implement this inspiring programme and transforming lives of parents of children of determination."

Al Jalila Foundation works with partners to offer the Ta’alouf programme which benefits a huge cross-section of the community, including families living with Autism, Down Syndrome and other developmental delays. The 20th cohort in Ras Al Khaimah is sponsored by RAKBANK.

Commenting on the Ta’alouf programme, Peter England, CEO of RAKBANK, said, "In line with RAKBANK's values of social inclusion, the Bank is proud to support Ta’alouf, which aims to equip parents of children of determination with life-changing skills to nurture their children. It is a privilege to partner with Al Jalila Foundation to deliver the 20th parents training cohort in Ras Al Khaimah, enhancing knowledge and cultivating skills to achieve their children’s full potential and realize their dreams and aspirations. At RAKBANK, we believe that our long-term success as a national bank lies in growing people’s trust in us by increasing our social responsibility towards our community."

Following the success of the parents training programme and positive impact on families, in 2014 Ta’alouf expanded to include teachers as a central influence in children’s formative years. The Ta’alouf Teachers Training programme, in partnership with Zayed University, has graduated 343 teachers from 71 schools in the UAE. Al Jalila Foundation continues to champion children of determination with the 6th Teachers Training cohort commencing on 5th November, 2019.