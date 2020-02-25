UrduPoint.com
Al Jalila Foundation Launches 'Bassmat Rashid Bin Saeed' To Advance Local Medical Research

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 25th February, 2020 – Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, today announced the launch of "Bassmat Rashid Bin Saeed" to advance local medical research in the UAE.

Dedicated to the late Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the campaign honours his philanthropic spirit and aims to continue his legacy to improve humanity. Bassmat, which means "fingerprint" in Arabic, signifies the power donors have to leave their distinctive mark on the future of medicine through this unique fundraising campaign with the first-of-its-kind donor recognition wall.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation board of Trustees, said, "Sheikh Rashid’s visionary leadership and philanthropic spirit brought to reality many of the great advancements that transformed Dubai into the modern city it is today. Bassmat Rashid Bin Saeed pays tribute to the legacy of Sheikh Rashid and creates a path for future pioneers to advance medical breakthroughs that could save millions of lives."

Al Jalila Foundation recently organised a panel discussion bringing together key industry leaders to share their perspectives on the importance of investing in the UAE’s medical research landscape.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Member of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, said, "With the right support from philanthropists, corporates, the academic and research fraternity, and the wider community, we are on the right track to cultivate an inspiring research eco-system to propel the UAE to the forefront of medical innovation.

"

Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Provost and Dean of the College of Medicine at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said, "In the UAE, several elements are available, such as universities that focus on scientific research, foundations that support research such as Al Jalila Foundation, the UAE Government's strategic drive towards a knowledge-based economy, the appointment of a Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, and the establishment of the UAE Council of Scientists. These are all government initiatives that will enhance the UAE’s ability to establish a thriving research eco-system."

Dr. Rajen Kilachand, a renowned philanthropist, said, "Al Jalila Foundation is an organisation funded entirely by donors and the results of these philanthropic donations are without a doubt beyond calculation. To have my name associated with an institute in this field in the country I have made my home, gives me great pleasure and happiness."

