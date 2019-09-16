Al Jalila Foundation launches 5th Edition of #PINKtober

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) Al Jalila Foundation - dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation - today announced the fifth edition of the nationwide #PINKtober campaign in the lead to the Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

This year marks the 5th edition of #PINKtober led by Al Jalila Foundation in partnership with Brest Friends that has witnessed 419 pink-themed community fundraising events to support breast cancer treatment and research.

In the UAE, breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women - constituting 38 percent of all female cancers - which has steadily increased over the last three decades. Due to the high prevalence and importance of the disease, Al Jalila Foundation partnered with Brest Friends in 2015 to focus on medical research and improve treatment to combat the disease and ultimately, save lives.

To date, Al Jalila Foundation has dedicated over AED5 million to provide life-saving treatment to 34 patients and fund nine breast cancer research projects, comprising of 32 leading scientists, investigating the epidemiology of breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a global movement that has been present in the UAE for over 20 years with the pink ribbon emerging as a symbol of hope. What began as just a few people spreading the message on the existence of the disease, urging women to seek early detection, has turned into a bold campaign championed by people from all cultures, backgrounds and age groups proving that breast cancer is a disease that touches everyone.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abdulkareem Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, "Breast cancer remains one of the most serious health challenges and we must support medical research to improve survival rates. Every year during October, we receive overwhelming support from the community to help raise awareness and funds for breast cancer treatment and research in the UAE. #PINKtober events have the power to bring communities together to champion charitable causes and we are proud of our partners’ extraordinary efforts and philanthropic spirit."

In the past four years, the month-long community campaign has seen over 400 pink-themed activities and events by government entities, corporates, schools, retailers, hospitality and individual fundraisers. Hundreds of schools in the UAE have taken a lead with young people becoming the messengers of hope in raising awareness on the importance of medical research to save lives by organising bake sales, concerts, art exhibitions, amongst others.

Sports events have proven to be a successful platform uniting the community to champion healthy living. Since inception Al Jalila Foundation has actively promoted sports as a vehicle for fundraising and has been the official charity partner for hundreds of sports events across the UAE including annual flagships events: IGNITE Pink in Punk, ADCB Zayed Sports City Pink Run, Emirates Golf Club Pink Ball Competition and the Fitness First Pink Party.

Al Jalila Foundation is a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.