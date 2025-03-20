Al Jalila Foundation Launches Ramadan Campaign To Support 'Child Fund'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 06:03 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, has unveiled its Ramadan campaign dedicated to supporting the Child Fund, which provides life-changing medical care for children in need while alleviating financial pressure on their families.
Established in November 2023, the Child Fund provides essential healthcare services at Al Jalila Children's Hospital. Staffed by a specialized medical team and advanced technology, the fund aims to provide high-quality, comprehensive care to 3,000 children annually.
During Ramadan, Al Jalila Foundation has partnered with Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) to install smart donation boxes across service stations, enabling customers to contribute to the Child Fund throughout the year.
Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: "The collective effort to support children reflects the extraordinary solidarity within our community. Together, we are creating meaningful change for these young lives, offering them the promise of a healthier future. Every child deserves access to exceptional medical care regardless of financial circumstances."
The foundation offers multiple convenient donation methods, the official website www.aljalilafoundation.ae, the "Treat a Patient" programme via crowdfunding www.giving.aljalilafoundation.ae, and SMS donations by sending "hope" to 4202, 4206, 4209, or 4409 via Etisalat by e& and du.
