Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU Partner To Advance Biomedical Research

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, today announced that Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Institute, a subsidiary of the Foundation, has established a partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) to advance biomedical research in the UAE.

As per agreement, Al Jalila Foundation has pledged AED8 million of funding annually to support MBRU research efforts. The partnership aims to inspire collaborative research and enhance the quality of both entities’ research programmes to contribute to the UAE’s thriving medical research ecosystem.

The partnership will foster collaboration among the research community, create opportunities for students and faculty to further their education and explore ways to support each other’s research objectives.

Dr. Raja Al Gurg, Member of the board of Trustees and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation, commented, "Al Jalila Foundation’s investment in medical research reaffirms our commitment to embed research and innovation in the fabric of the UAE’s long-term strategy to safeguard the health of the nation.

We are proud to partner with MBRU, a leading academic and research institution in the UAE, to strengthen and complement the research conducted by Al Jalila Foundation."

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, "Al Jalila Foundation and MBRU share a commitment to advance medical research on treatments that will benefit the UAE population. This agreement combines the strengths of our institutions and we are confident that it will have a positive impact on the lives of people."

Dr. Amer Sharif, Vice Chancellor of MBRU, commented, "Al Jalila Foundation and MBRU have a long-standing history of collaboration. They have supported our mission since inception, and we are very honoured to join hands once again to advance health through an integrated academic health system."

Al Jalila Foundation and MBRU have been working together since inception. To date, the Foundation has provided scholarships for 18 postgraduate students and 17 undergraduate students pursuing medicine at MBRU investing AED13 million to advance the UAE’s medical expertise. The Foundation also awarded six research grants in the areas of cardiovascular disease, cancer and mental health.

