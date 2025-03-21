Open Menu

Al Jalila Foundation Provides Screening, Diagnostic Services Through Mobile Clinics

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clinics

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, has launched the second phase of its Wellness on Wheels mobile clinic initiative at Al Barsha Park, continuing its mission to provide accessible healthcare services.

Operating daily until 30th March, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, these clinics offer free healthcare services, including Primary medical consultations, diabetes screenings, vital signs monitoring, and essential medical referrals.

This phase follows a successful rollout at Al Khawaneej Park during the first two weeks of Ramadan, and is delivered in partnership with the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department and the Dubai sports Council.

Dr Dhoha Alawadhi, Director of Community Engagement Programmes at Al Jalila Foundation, said, "Our mobile clinics are designed to reach diverse community groups throughout the year, from labourers and senior citizens to orphans and People of Determination. We're bringing healthcare directly to where people live and gather, eliminating barriers to access."

Patients requiring additional care are referred to the nearest healthcare facility. For those unable to afford treatment, financial assistance is available through the Foundation's A’awen programme, which covers medical expenses for those in need.

